Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has called on the national team to be “fearless” and “look after their fitness”.

Akhtar’s comments come after Pakistan beat Sri Lanka 1-0 in their historic Test series, which marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years.

With Pakistan triumphing, it was their first Test series win on home soil after 13 years.

In order to keep on winning, Akhtar noted that Pakistan have to play like they did in the second Test in Karachi, which they won by 263 runs.

“Pakistan needs to be fearless. In this team, you have to inculcate brotherhood, players need to look after their fitness. Pakistan [played] well against Sri Lanka. We need to replicate these performances,” Akhtar said in a video on his YouTube channel.

