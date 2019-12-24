Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has praised India captain Virat Kohli for being a “fitness freak”.

Kohli is widely regarded as one of the fittest players in the game right now, as well as the best batsman.

In the recently concluded limited overs series against the West Indies, Kohli scored 183 runs in the three-match ODI series, which included two half-centuries and a career-best knock of 94 not out, at an average of 183 and a strike-rate of 190.62.

While he didn’t score as many runs in the three-match ODI series that followed, he struck a game-winning 85 in the third ODI, which helped India win the series 2-1.

“(Virat) Kohli is a fitness freak and his team completely looks up to him. If the captain is agile and sets such standards, the side will obviously follow,” Akhtar said in a video on his YouTube channel.

