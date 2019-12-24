Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) treasurer Arun Dhumal has lashed out at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani over his comments about the security situation in India.

On Monday, Mani noted that “at this time, India is a far greater security risk than Pakistan”.

However, Dhumal was less than impressed with Mani’s remarks and launched a scathing attack against the PCB chairman.

“For a person who stays mostly in London, it is inappropriate for him to comment anything on India’s security. He is not even eligible to comment on Pakistan’s security. He hardly stays there,” Dhumal told the Hindustan Times. “If he gets to spend more time in Pakistan, he would get to understand the real situation there.”

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since Pakistan toured India for a three-match ODI series from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only met in major cricket tournaments like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

