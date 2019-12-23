Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani has made an incredibly bold claim, saying “at this time, India is a far greater security risk than Pakistan”.

Mani’s comments come after Pakistan successfully hosted their first Test series on home soil after 10 years.

The national team defeated Sri Lanka 1-0 in the two-Test series after winning the second Test in Karachi by 263 runs.

“We have proved that Pakistan is safe, if someone isn’t coming then they should prove that it’s unsafe. At this time, India is a far greater security risk than Pakistan,” Mani was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“No one should now doubt security arrangements in Pakistan after successful Sri Lanka Test series. This is a turning point for revival of test cricket in Pakistan. Media and fans played an important role in portraying positive image of Pakistan worldwide.”

Given the success of the Test series against Sri Lanka, Mani also called on Bangladesh to play a two-Test series in the country.

Bangladesh have refused to do so thus far, but are willing to play a three-match Twenty20 series in Pakistan.

Bangladesh are supposed to tour Pakistan for two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals in January and February next year.

“No one should now doubt security arrangements in Pakistan after [the] successful Sri Lanka Test series. This is a turning point for revival of Test cricket in Pakistan. Media and fans played an important role in portraying positive image of Pakistan worldwide,” Mani said.

“We’re in talks with Bangladesh board. Not only Bangladesh, all the teams should have no doubt that PCB will host its home series in Pakistan only. I’m hopeful that Bangladesh will tour Pakistan because there’s no reason of not touring. If Sri Lanka can tour Pakistan than why not others.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...