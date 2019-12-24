Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Hobart Hurricanes opener D’Arcy Short smashed a 45-ball 60 to lead his side to a seven-wicket win and hand the Melbourne Renegades their third straight loss.

Choosing to bat first, the Renegades lost opener Sam Harper on the third ball of the match as he was caught by Caleb Jewell at deep square leg off the bowling of James Faulkner for a duck.

Captain Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh made up for the loss of Harper with a 74-run partnership before Marsh was dismissed by Nathan Ellis for 37.

Finch went on to score a 37-ball 50, which included six boundaries, before he was caught by Simon Milenko at midwicket off the bowling of Riley Meredith.

The Renegades began to lose wickets at regular intervals after Finch’s dismissal and ended up going from 109/3 to being bowled out for 147.

Meredith, Faulkner and Ellis picked up three wickets apiece, while Qais Ahmad chipped in with one.

Chasing 148 to win, the Hurricanes lost Milenko early on as he was caught by Finch at cover off the bowling of Tom Cooper for a duck.

Cooper struck again the very next ball as he had Jewell caught behind for a golden duck.

Short and captain Ben McDermott stabilised the innings with a 74-run stand, during which Short surpassed his fifty, before he was trapped lbw off the bowling of Cameron Boyce for a 45-ball 60, which included seven boundaries and a six.

D'Arcy Short with yet another reminder of just how good he is… #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/ju375r2LO8 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 24, 2019

McDermott and David Miller finished things off with an unbeaten 49-run partnership, during which McDermott brought up his half-century.

McDermott ended up making a 48-ball 51, which included a boundary, while Miller remained undefeated on a 15-ball 25, which included two sixes.

Cooper was the most successful bowler with two wickets, while Boyce claimed one.

Meredith was named Man of the Match.

