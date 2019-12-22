‘I always think of each match as my last’ – Which Pakistan star said this?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has revealed that he always treats each match he plays in as his last in order to try and ensure he scores runs.

Azam has been in exceptional form as of late, especially in Tests, where he has scored three centuries in his last four matches, which includes the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

He also narrowly missed out on a hundred in the second Test against Australia in Adelaide as he was dismissed for 97.

As for the first innings of the second Test against Sri Lanka, he scored 60.

Babar Azam "I always think of each match as my last. If I do well then I'll play the next. I keep trying to improve & look at my previous innings & look at the negative points, why did I play a certain shot or why is my footwork that way so I try to fix any shortcomings" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) December 22, 2019

“I always think of each match as my last. If I do well then I’ll play the next. I keep trying to improve and look at my previous innings and look at the negative points, why did I play a certain shot or why is my footwork that way so I try to fix any shortcomings,” Azam was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

