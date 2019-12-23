Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has revealed that spinner Yasir Shah needs to regain his form as soon as possible.

Yasir took one wicket on the fourth day of the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi as he clean bowled Dhananjaya de Silva for a duck.

However, he went wicketless in the first innings.

Furthermore, in the recent two-Test series against Australia, he claimed four wickets at an average of 100.50.

“In the spin bowling area, we are hoping that Yasir Shah will come back into form,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

