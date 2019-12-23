Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan seamer and current bowling coach Waqar Younis thanked the Karachi ground staff for preparing an “excellent pitch”.

Waqar’s comments come after Pakistan demolished Sri Lanka by 263 runs on the final day of the second Test.

Pakistan’s win was historic as it was their first Test series victory on home soil after 10 years.

In addition to the ground staff, Waqar also praised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for helping bring Test cricket back to Pakistan after 10 years.

Bohat Bohat Mubarak Pakistan🇵🇰

The entire PCB deserves a credit. Excellent Pitch👍 Great work by Aga Zahid chief curator & Big Shabaash to the ground staff.. Playing home makes a huge difference you can tell by the body language of the boys #SLvsPAK #ThankYouKarachi @TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/bleeUejtKG — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) December 23, 2019

“The entire PCB deserves a credit. Excellent Pitch. Great work by Aga Zahid chief curator and Big Shabaash to the ground staff… Playing [at] home makes a huge difference, you can tell by the body language of the boys,” Waqar said on Twitter.

