Pakistan seamer Naseem Shah has revealed that bowling coach Waqar Younis gave him some really good advice that ended up helping him get his maiden five-wicket haul.

Naseem noted that after he went wicketless in the first innings of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi, Waqar told him that “great bowlers are those who can make a strong comeback after a poor day in [the] middle”.

The 16-year-old was inspired by this and in the second innings, he went on to become the youngest fast bowler to take a five-for in Test cricket.

Naseem took out Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya and Vishwa Fernando as Pakistan won the second Test by 263 runs.

Naseem ended up finishing with seven wickets in the series at an average of at an average of 27.71.

“Even in [the] first innings I was bowling according to the plans but unfortunately I couldn’t get wickets, there was a catch dropped off my bowling as well,” Naseem was quoted as saying by Geo News.

“But, I was motivated after Waqar [Younis] told me that great bowlers are those who can make a strong comeback after a poor day in [the] middle.”

