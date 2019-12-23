Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has revealed that the pace duo of Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi were the “standout performers” in the recently concluded Test series against Sri Lanka.

Afridi was the most successful Pakistan bowler in the two-Test series with eight wickets at an average of 23.25.

As for Naseem, he finished with seven wickets at an average of 27.71.

He also became the youngest pace bowler to take a five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

“Sixteen-year-old Naseem Shah and 19-year-old Shaheen Afridi were the standout performers. Our pace attack is now in the hands of teenagers,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

