Azhar Ali thinks Pakistan should move on from Yasir Shah?

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has insisted that the national team should support and back spinner Yasir Shah to regain his form with the ball.

Yasir has struggled to take wickets as of late, which even led to him being dropped for the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

In the two-Test series against Australia, Yasir claimed four wickets at an average of 100.50, while in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi, he snapped up two wickets but finished with an average of 63.50 in the series.

Despite this, Azhar doesn’t think Pakistan should move on from Yasir.

“Regarding Yasir Shah, players go through patches where they can’t score runs or take wickets,” Azhar was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “I think we should back him, he’s our world record holder and has been a match-winner.

“Two to three poor series don’t mean he’s a bad bowler. Yes, on current form he is struggling but he’s our best spinner. I am hopeful that he will start taking wickets and with some good spells, he will be back on track.”

