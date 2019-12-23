Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has revealed that he was really impressed with the pace trio of Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Abbas.

The trio all did well in the recently concluded two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which Pakistan won 1-0.

Afridi was the most successful Pakistan bowler with eight wickets at an average of 23.25.

Naseem finished with seven wickets at an average of 27.71, while Abbas took six wickets at an average of 26.66.

“We always had this feeling that it can finish very quickly. I still feel it’s early days for Naseem, the five-for will take him a long way, people who have worked with him at different levels deserve credit, glad with Shaheen’s performance and that Abbas is back,” Waqar was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

