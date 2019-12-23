Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has admitted that he misses being part of the national team and representing his country.

Sarfaraz was recently stripped of the Test and Twenty20 captain and dropped for the tour of Australia.

He also wasn’t picked for the ongoing tour of Sri Lanka, which marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years.

Sarfaraz was present to watch the fourth day of the second Test in Karachi, where Pakistan set Sri Lanka 476 to win after Azhar Ali and Babar Azam scored 118 and 100 not out respectively.

Openers Abid Ali and Shan Masood also did well on the third day as they made career-best scores of 174 and 135 respectively.

“Who doesn’t miss playing for Pakistan? Yes, I do. And, I feel like wanting to be there,” Sarfaraz was quoted as saying by Geo News. “But, all those who are playing this Test are my friends. They are playing, means I am playing. I am happy to see cricket coming back to Pakistan.

“It is very important for us to have Test cricket back to Pakistan. It is a good sign for everyone. [The] PCB has done a good job and it is great to see them inviting all the former cricketers to stadium on this occasion to honour them.”

Sarfaraz added that Pakistan are in a good position to win the second Test as they ended day four needing just three wickets to triumph, while Sri Lanka still require another 264 runs to win.

“We are in good position, I hope Pakistan keeps the momentum and make this historic Test memorable with a big win,” he said.

