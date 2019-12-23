Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Naseem Shah became the youngest pace bowler to take a five-wicket haul in Test cricket as Pakistan needed just 16 balls to bowl Sri Lanka out and demolish them by 263 runs in Karachi.

Pakistan’s victory was made more special by the fact that it was their first win on home soil after 10 years.

Starting off the day on 212/7, Sri Lanka lost a wicket on the first ball of the day as Lasith Embuldeniya was caught behind off the bowling of 16-year-old Naseem for a golden duck.

Oshada Fernando, who resisted with a century on the fourth day, was caught by Asad Shafiq at slip off the bowling of Yasir Shah for a career-best 102, which came off 180 balls and included 13 boundaries.

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 212 when Vishwa Fernando was trapped lbw off the bowling of Naseem for a duck.

Naseem was the pick of the bowlers with five wickets, while Yasir snapped up two and Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Abbas and Haris Sohail chipped in with one wicket apiece.

Pakistan opener Abid Ali was named Man of the Match for his career-best knock of 174 in the second innings.

