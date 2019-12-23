Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has congratulated captain Azhar Ali and batsman Babar Azam for their centuries on the fourth day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

Azhar scored a superb 118, which came off 157 balls and included 13 boundaries.

As for Azam, he made an unbeaten 100, which came off 131 balls and included seven boundaries and a six.

In addition to Azhar and Azam, Akmal also praised openers Abid Ali and Shan Masood, who made career-best scores of 174 and 135 respectively on the third day.

congratulations to @AzharAli_ & @babarazam258 for their amazing 💯s well played.great achievement for Pakistan team first four batsmen making centuries 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #PAKvSL @TheRealPCB — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) December 22, 2019

“Congratulations to Azhar Ali and Babar Azam for their amazing hundreds, well played. Great achievement for [the] Pakistan team, first four batsmen making centuries,” Akmal said on Twitter.

