Azhar Ali scored 118, Babar Azam made an unbeaten 100 and Naseem Shah took three wickets as Pakistan found themselves on the brink of victory on the fourth day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

Starting off the day on 395/2, Azhar and Azam converted their 40-run partnership into a 148-run stand before Azhar was stumped by Niroshan Dickwella off the bowling of Lasith Embuldeniya for 118, which came off 157 balls and included 13 boundaries.

Azam and Mohammad Rizwan added 52 runs to the score, during which Azam brought up his hundred, before Pakistan declared on 555/3, which set Sri Lanka a mammoth target of 476 runs to win.

Azam finished on 100, which came off 131 balls and included seven boundaries and a six, while Rizwan remained undefeated on 21, which came off 19 deliveries and included two boundaries.

Lahiru Kumara was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, while Embuldeniya chipped in with one.

Chasing 476 to win, Sri Lanka lost captain Dimuth Karunaratne early on as he was caught behind off the bowling of Mohammad Abbas for 16.

Kusal Mendis failed to trouble the scorers as he was caught by Azam at third slip off the bowling of Naseem for a duck.

Angelo Mathews only made 19 runs before he was caught behind off the bowling of Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Naseem then took out Dinesh Chandimal for two runs, while Dhananjaya de Silva was clean bowled by Yasir Shah for a duck.

Oshada Fernando and Dickwella halted Pakistan’s charge with a 104-run partnership before Dickwella was cleaned up by Haris Sohail for a 76-ball 65, which included 11 boundaries.

Dilruwan Perera mustered five runs before he was caught behind off the bowling of Naseem.

As soon as Dilruwan was dismissed, stumps was called.

Oshada remained undefeated on 102, which came off 175 balls and included 13 boundaries.

Naseem was the most successful bowler with three wickets, while Afridi, Abbas, Yasir and Haris claimed one wicket each.

Sri Lanka ended day four on 212/7, which still leaves them needing 264 runs to win, and will continue batting on Monday at 10:00 local time or 05:00 GMT.

