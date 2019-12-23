Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Adelaide Strikers opener Jake Weatherald smashed a 47-ball 83 to lead his side to a 15-run win over the Perth Scorchers via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

Opting to bowl first, the Scorchers got their first breakthrough on the fourth ball of the match as Strikers opener Phil Salt was dismissed by Jhye Richardson for two runs.

Weatherald and Matthew Short made up for the loss of Salt with an 86-run partnership, during which Weatherald brought up his fifty, before Short was caught by Liam Livingstone at deep midwicket off the bowling of Fawad Ahmed for 34.

Weatherald and captain Alex Carey added 71 runs to the score before Weatherald was run out by Richardson for a 47-ball 83, which included 10 boundaries and three sixes.

With Carey going on to score a 24-ball 55, which included eight boundaries and two sixes, the Strikers finished on 198/4 off 18 overs as the game was reduced due to a rain delay that occurred.

Richardson was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, while Fawad chipped in with one.

Chasing 199 to win, the Scorchers got off to superb start as Livingstone and Josh Inglis amassed a 124-run partnership, during which both batsmen registered their fifties, before Livingstone was caught by Salt at long-on off the bowling of Rashid Khan for 69, which came off 26 deliveries and included five boundaries and seven sixes.

Rashid struck again the very next ball as he clean bowled Inglis for a 27-ball 50, which included five boundaries and two sixes.

Rashid also took out Ashton Turner, while Scorchers captain Mitchell Marsh was dismissed by Harry Conway for 14.

Wes Agar proceeded to join the party as he removed his brother Ashton Agar and Cameron Bancroft in the same over.

It's kind of like backyard cricket for the Agars, but just heaps different! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/QXmvVthyCx — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 23, 2019

With Cameron Green falling shortly after, the Scorchers ended up falling short of their target as they finished on 183/7.

Rashid was the most successful bowler with three wickets, while Agar and Conway claimed two wickets each.

Weatherald was named Man of the Match.

