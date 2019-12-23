Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has made it clear that veteran batsman Fawad Alam won’t be picked “just for the sake of it”.

Fawad was called up to the Test squad for the ongoing two-Test series against Sri Lanka and seemed certain to make his international comeback.

However, he was not picked for the first Test in Rawalpindi and the ongoing second Test in Karachi.

The 34-year-old, who last played Test cricket in 2009, has been in superb form in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has scored 781 runs in 10 matches for Sindh, which includes four centuries and two fifties, at an average of 71.

“As regards to Fawad, the idea is to make sure we don’t play him just for the sake of it, hopefully he will get a chance [later],” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan for leaving Fawad Alam out again

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...