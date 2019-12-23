Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has confirmed that the national players are not allowed to eat biryani.

The topic of Pakistan players eating biryani popped up in April this year when legendary Pakistan seamer Wasim Akram said that the players in the team shouldn’t be eating the popular dish ahead of the World Cup.

“[Our] players are still being served biryani, you cannot compete against champions by feeding them biryani,” he had said.

Then-Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed hit back at Akram, saying: “You can eat biryani but you should not eat in amounts that you would normally eat. If your body is used to certain foods, then you really cannot stay away from it.

“I like the typical Karachiwallee Biryani and I also like Beef Korma with sheermal bread. Biryani can be of any type, but the meat in it has to be good and [it] should have good masala in it.”

While Misbah doesn’t allow the players to eat biryani, he pointed out that they are allowed to do so when they go home.

“Biryani is not allowed in our dressing room but if someone likes it that much, they will eat it when they go home,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

