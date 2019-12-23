Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has revealed that he is extremely impressed with the way captain Azhar Ali broke his scoring drought on the fourth day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

Azhar struck a superb 118, which came off 157 balls and included 13 boundaries.

It was his first century in Test cricket after 13 innings and his first since taking over as Test captain.

“Azhar Ali has just come into form after such a long time, and now he has to wait another four months or so, then any player feels that it’s like he is making a debut again,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “Even Shan Masood, who has scored a hundred, needs to play Test cricket continuously after this.

“The best thing was that Azhar came in at a time when there was a lot of pressure and he did not play a selfish innings. Azhar Ali played in a way that was needed by the team and scored runs as well – so he scored a hundred and also helped the team.

“You need mental strength and this is why he has scored valuable runs around the world.”

