Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan for leaving Fawad Alam out again

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar was less than impressed with the fact that batsman Fawad Alam was not included in the playing XI for the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

Fawad was called up to the Test squad for the two-Test series and seemed certain to make his international comeback.

However, he was not picked for the first Test in Rawalpindi.

Akhtar questioned why Fawad was not selected for the second Test, especially considering how well he has done in domestic cricket this year.

The 34-year-old, who last played Test cricket in 2009, has been in superb form in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has scored 781 runs in 10 matches for Sindh, which includes four centuries and two fifties, at an average of 71.

“No possible justification of not playing Fawad Alam in both the Test matches. He is in form. Playing domestic season so well. Unfair,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

