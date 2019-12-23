Image courtesy of: BCCI

India captain Virat Kohli struck an 81-ball 85 to lead his side to a four-wicket win over the West Indies in the third ODI in Cuttack.

Being put in to bat first, the West Indies got off to a good start as Evin Lewis and Shai Hope amassed a 57-run partnership before Lewis was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja for 21.

Hope went on to score 40 before he was clean bowled by Mohammed Shami.

Shimron Hetmyer and Roston Chase steadied things with a 62-run partnership before Hetmyer was sent packing by debutant Navdeep Saini for 37.

Chase went on to score 38 before he was clean bowled by Saini.

Nicholas Pooran and captain Kieron Pollard stabilised the innings with a 135-run partnership, during which Pooran surpassed his half-century, before he was caught by Jadeja at deep point off the bowling of Shardul Thakur for 89, which came off 64 balls and included 10 boundaries and three sixes.

With Pollard going on to score a 51-ball 74, which included three boundaries and seven sixes, the West Indies finished on 315/5.

Saini was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, while Shami, Thakur and Jadeja chipped in with one wicket apiece.

Chasing 316 to win, India got off to a superb start as Rohit Sharma and Lokesh Rahul put together a 122-run stand, during which both batsmen registered their fifties, before Rohit was caught behind off the bowling of Jason Holder for 63, which came off 63 balls and included eight boundaries and a six.

Rahul and Kohli kept the runs flowing with a 45-run stand before Rahul was caught behind off the bowling of Alzarri Joseph for an 89-run 77, which included eight boundaries and a six.

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant fell shortly after, while Kedar Jadhav was cleaned up by Sheldon Cottrell for nine runs.

Kohli and Jadeja steadied things with a 58-run partnership before Kohli was clean bowled by Paul for 85, which came off 81 deliveries and included nine boundaries.

However, Jadeja and Thakur finished things off as India won the match with eight balls to spare.

Jadeja finished on 39, which came off 31 balls and included four boundaries, while Thakur remained undefeated on 17, which came off six deliveries and included two boundaries and a six.

Paul was the most successful bowler with three wickets, while Holder, Cottrell and Joseph claimed one wicket each.

Kohli was named Man of the Match.

