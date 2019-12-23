Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne has admitted that Pakistan opener Abid Ali “was really hungry to score runs” during the recently concluded two-Test series.

Abid made his Test debut in the recently concluded two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

He had a debut to remember as he scored an unbeaten 109 in the first Test in Rawalpindi, which put him in the record books as the first player in history to score a hundred on their ODI and Test debut.

He followed that up with scores of 38 and a career-best 174 in the second Test in Karachi, which Pakistan won by 263 runs.

Overall, the 32-year-old, who was named Man of the Match in the second Test and Man of the Series, ended the series with 321 runs at an average of 160.50.

“Abid Ali was really hungry to score runs because he’s gotten a chance to play Test cricket at 32. We were seeing he wasn’t playing any loose shots, he kept batting and batting and that’s a good sign for Pakistan,” Karunaratne was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

