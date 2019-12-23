Past and present players react to Pakistan’s historic Test series win over Sri Lanka

Posted on by
Pakistan players past and present expressed their happiness after the national team won their first Test series on home soil after 10 years cricket

Pakistan players past and present expressed their happiness after the national team won their first Test series on home soil after 10 years

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Past and present Pakistan players rejoiced and expressed their delight after the national team’s historic Test series win over Sri Lanka on Monday.

Pakistan triumphed in the second Test in Karachi by 263 runs and clinched the two-Test series 1-0, which was their first Test series win on home soil after 10 years.

The series against Sri Lanka also marked the return of Test cricket to the country after 10 years.

Given how important the series was and the significance of Pakistan’s win, many current and former players were over the moon and took to Twitter to congratulate the national team.

Leave a Reply