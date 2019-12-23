Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Past and present Pakistan players rejoiced and expressed their delight after the national team’s historic Test series win over Sri Lanka on Monday.

Pakistan triumphed in the second Test in Karachi by 263 runs and clinched the two-Test series 1-0, which was their first Test series win on home soil after 10 years.

The series against Sri Lanka also marked the return of Test cricket to the country after 10 years.

Given how important the series was and the significance of Pakistan’s win, many current and former players were over the moon and took to Twitter to congratulate the national team.

Congrats on the Home win at home! What a feeling, what a day, what a match. Super proud of all the boys shaba! #PakistanZindabad #ibleedgreen 🇵🇰 — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) December 23, 2019

congratulations to team Pakistan @TheRealPCB great victory #PAKvsSL & sepical congrats @iNaseemShah for his career’s first 5 Wicket haul.Amazing stuff by everyone.👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/oB1ICKowGM — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) December 23, 2019

Great victory @TheRealPCB after being away from home for so long . Top team effort . Excellent knocks by @AbidAli_Real @AzharAli_ @shani_official and @babarazam258 and great bowling @iShaheenAfridi M Abbas and @iNaseemShah . — Salman Butt (@im_SalmanButt) December 23, 2019

what a great performance after getting out cheaply in first inng,bowling was standout in both inngs,well done team green.@AbidAli_Real hard work in domestic crckt is paying off,credit to @TheRealPCB on successful series at home after ten years — Sohail Tanveer (@sohailmalik614) December 23, 2019

Abid Ali ✅ ✅

Babar Azam ✅

Shan Masood ✅

Asad Shafique ✅

Azhar Ali ✅

Shaheen Shah ✅ ✅

Muhammad Abbas ✅

Naseem Shah ✅ ✅

Misbah-ul-Haq ✅ #PakistanZindabad #PAKvsSL #CricketComesHome pic.twitter.com/jdhPZGER2p — Muhammad Wasim (@MuhammadWasim77) December 23, 2019

