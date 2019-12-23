Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne has admitted that Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah was really “mature” and “impressive” during the recently concluded two-Test series.

Karunaratne’s comments come after the 16-year-old became the youngest pace bowler to take a five-wicket haul in Test cricket on the final day of the second Test in Karachi, which Pakistan won by 263 runs.

Naseem took out Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya and Vishwa Fernando.

Naseem ended up finishing with seven wickets in the series at an average of at an average of 27.71.

“Naseem Shah was really mature. His line and length was very accurate so we couldn’t get many runs. He didn’t give us any loose balls. We weren’t expecting a 16-year-old to bowl like that, he was really impressive,” Karunaratne was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

