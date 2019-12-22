Which Pakistan player has Waqar Younis congratulated?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has congratulated opening batsman Abid Ali after he scored a career-best 174 on the third day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

Abid’s knock of 174 came off 281 deliveries and included 21 boundaries and a six.

He was well supported by his opening partner Shan Masood, who made a personal best 135, which came off 198 balls and included seven boundaries and three sixes.

Abid and Masood ended up amassing a 278-run partnership, which was the second-biggest opening stand for Pakistan in Test history.

Abid also became the first Pakistani player to score two centuries in his first two Tests.

“Main is Karam ka kahun tha qabil, Ya sub tumhara karam ha AAQA ka baat ab tak bani hoii ha” Another big TON 💯 by Legend @AbidAli_Real Congratulations!! #KeepGoing pic.twitter.com/5o95A5e6QQ — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) December 21, 2019

“Another big ton by Legend Abid Ali. Congratulations!” Waqar said on Twitter.

