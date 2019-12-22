Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal believes that opener Abid Ali made the country proud with his performance on the third day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

Abid scored a career-best 174, which came off 281 deliveries and included 21 boundaries and a six, while Shan Masood, who opened the batting with him, made a personal best 135, which came off 198 balls and included seven boundaries and three sixes.

Abid and Masood ended up amassing a 278-run partnership, which was the second-biggest opening stand for Pakistan in Test history.

Abid also became the first Pakistani player to score two centuries in his first two Tests.

Brilliant partnership between @shani_official & @AbidAli_Real what an achievement 2nd test & 2nd 💯 must be a proud moment for you your family & for whole country 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻#PAKvSL @TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/MlLgieVKfT — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) December 21, 2019

“Brilliant partnership between Shan Masood and Abid Ali. What an achievement, 2nd Test and 2nd 100. Must be a proud moment for your, your family and for [the] whole country,” Akmal said on Twitter.

