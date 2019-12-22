Akmal reveals which Pakistan player has made the country proud

Posted on by
Kamran Akmal believes Abid Ali has made the whole of Pakistan proud cricket

Kamran Akmal: “What an achievement, 2nd Test and 2nd 100. Must be a proud moment for your, your family and for [the] whole country”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal believes that opener Abid Ali made the country proud with his performance on the third day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

Abid scored a career-best 174, which came off 281 deliveries and included 21 boundaries and a six, while Shan Masood, who opened the batting with him, made a personal best 135, which came off 198 balls and included seven boundaries and three sixes.

Abid and Masood ended up amassing a 278-run partnership, which was the second-biggest opening stand for Pakistan in Test history.

Abid also became the first Pakistani player to score two centuries in his first two Tests.

“Brilliant partnership between Shan Masood and Abid Ali. What an achievement, 2nd Test and 2nd 100. Must be a proud moment for your, your family and for [the] whole country,” Akmal said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Which two Pakistan players have really impressed Shoaib Akhtar?

Leave a Reply