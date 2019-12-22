Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja praised openers Abid Ali and Shan Masood for beating the odds and scoring a “potentially match winning partnership” on the third day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

Abid scored a career-best 174, which came off 281 deliveries and included 21 boundaries and a six, while Shan Masood, who opened the batting with him, made a personal best 135, which came off 198 balls and included seven boundaries and three sixes.

Abid and Masood ended up amassing a 278-run partnership, which was the second-biggest opening stand for Pakistan in Test history.

Abid also became the first Pakistani player to score two centuries in his first two Tests.

“Loved the way the both of them beat the odds and produced a potentially match winning partnership! Champion stuff,” Ramiz said on Twitter.

