Waqar Younis reveals which Pakistan player is a ‘fighter’

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has called opening batsman Shan Masood a “fighter” following his career-best knock of 135 on the third day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

Masood’s 135 came off 198 balls and included seven boundaries and three sixes.

He was brilliantly supported by his opening partner Abid Ali, who scored a career-best 174, which came off 281 deliveries and included 21 boundaries and a six.

Masood and Abid ended up amassing a 278-run partnership, which was the second-biggest opening stand for Pakistan in Test history.

Abid also became the first Pakistani player to score two centuries in his first two Tests.

You are a fighter Shani… Very well played… Big congratulations 💯 @shani_official Many more to come!! pic.twitter.com/8IVJUlag5k — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) December 21, 2019

“You are a fighter Shani… Very well played… Big congratulations [for your] hundred Shan Masood. Many more to come!” Waqar said on Twitter.

