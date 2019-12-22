Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf’s dream run in the Big Bash League (BBL) continued on Sunday as he was named Man of the Match for taking a five-wicket haul in the Melbourne Stars’ 52-run win over the Hobart Hurricanes.

Rauf dismissed Hurricanes captain Ben McDermott, Macalister Wright, Thomas Rogers, Qais Ahmad and Nathan Ellis to finish with figures of 5-27 off his four overs.

His five-for comes after he starred in his BBL debut against the Brisbane Heat, where he took figures of 2-20 off his four overs, which included a wicket off his very first ball.

