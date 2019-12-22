Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Haris Rauf took a five-wicket haul and Marcus Stoinis smashed an unbeaten 81 to lead the Melbourne Stars to a 52-run win over the Hobart Hurricanes.

Opting to bat first, the Stars got off to a superb start as Stoinis and Nic Maddinson amassed an 81-run partnership before Maddinson was dismissed by Riley Meredith for a 39-ball 40, which included eight boundaries.

Ben Dunk mustered 19 runs before being clean bowled by Qais Ahmad, while captain Glenn Maxwell was removed by Meredith for two runs.

Meredith struck again five balls later as he cleaned up Peter Handscomb for three runs.

However, with Stoinis going on to score a 54-ball 81, which included seven boundaries and four sixes, the Stars finished on 163/4.

The strength of Marcus Stoinis is on show in Moe 💪 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/opmldCtjSo — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 22, 2019

Meredith was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Qais chipped in with one.

Chasing 164 to win, the Hurricanes lost D’Arcy Short early on as he was dismissed by Maxwell for nine runs.

Captain Ben McDermott only made five runs before being removed by Rauf.

Maxwell then took out David Miller for seven runs, while Caleb Jewell was dismissed by Sandeep Lamichhane for 25.

Simon Milenko fell soon after as he was clean bowled by Adam Zampa for one run.

Rauf took over from that point as he sent Macalister Wright, Thomas Rogers and Qais packing in the same over.

He completed his five-for when he clean bowled Nathan Ellis for 12.

The Hurricanes ended up being skittled out for 111 when Meredith was stumped by Handscomb off the bowling of Zampa for two runs.

Clive Rose was left stranded on an 18-ball 32, which included a boundary and three sixes.

Rauf was the most successful bowler with five wickets, while Maxwell and Zampa took two wickets apiece. As for Lamichhane, he claimed one.

Rauf was named Man of the Match.

