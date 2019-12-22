Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has revealed that his parents wanted him to be an engineer.

He noted that they were initially “against the idea of giving all my time to cricket”.

As a father now, Hafeez said he understands the concerns his parents had when he was a child.

“Initially, my parents were against the idea of giving all my time to cricket,” he was quoted as saying by the Gulf Times. “They wanted me to be an engineer.

“Now, I am a parent and can realise the concerns of my parents back then. Cricket is a kind of blind date. You never know where you are going to end up. Unfortunately, the sports culture has not developed much in Pakistan.”

