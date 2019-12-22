Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has revealed that he owes his success as a cricketer to “the prayers and encouragement I got from my parents”.

Hafeez noted that he comes from the small town of Sargodha, where there weren’t many cricket facilities.

Furthermore, the people there didn’t have the “vision” when it came to playing professional cricket.

“It was really a matter of pride for my family when I made my debut in 2003. I come from a small town where people usually do not have many facilities and vision when it comes to playing cricket professionally,” Hafeez was quoted as saying by the Gulf Times. “I am grateful to Allah for the blessings. My every success is owed to the prayers and encouragement I got from my parents.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...