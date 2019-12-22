Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has revealed that he was nicknamed the ‘Professor’ due to his “inquisitive nature and understanding of cricket”.

Hafeez revealed that an agent of his gave him the moniker before former Pakistan captain and renowned commentator Ramiz Raja talked about him being called the ‘Professor’.

“I think they gave me this name for my inquisitive nature and understanding of cricket. In fact, I give a lot of respect to cricket as a sport. I follow my discipline very seriously,” Hafeez was quoted as saying by the Gulf Times. “Initially, an agent of mine who got my contract done to play in UK first called me ‘Professor’ because I used to ask too many searching questions.

“One day, Ramiz bhai (Ramiz Raja) relayed on air that I am called ‘Professor’. People noticed it and [that’s how] it came to be.”

