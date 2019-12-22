Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has revealed that “people would call me mad” for wanting to play cricket as a career.

Hafeez noted that they also “thought that I would never make it to the national team”.

However, he is glad that he was able to prove them wrong and show that someone from a small town like Sargodha can go on to play international cricket for Pakistan.

“When I used to practice and train, people would call me mad,” he was quoted as saying by the Gulf Times. “They thought that I would never make it to the national team. I had no qualms about it because they had never seen somebody from their area going to the international level.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mohammad Hafeez reveals who he owes his success as a cricketer to

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...