Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has revealed that former captain and the country’s current Prime Minister Imran Khan inspired him to play cricket.

Hafeez noted that Imran actually came to his school “to raise funds for his cancer hospital”.

It was at that point that Hafeez knew he wanted to play cricket professionally and represent his country as well.

“My ambition to play for the national team was sparked when Imran Khan came to our school to raise funds for his cancer hospital,” Hafeez was quoted as saying by the Gulf Times. “His charismatic personality made me wonder about my own desire to play for the Pakistan team. But I realised later what it actually means to play for Pakistan. It is a great honour and responsibility.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...