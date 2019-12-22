Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq firmly believes that teenage pace sensation Naseem Shah is a “star in the making”.

Misbah’s praise for Naseem comes after the 16-year-old starred with the ball on the fourth day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

Naseem dismissed Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal and Dilruwan Perera as he ended the day with figures of 3-31 off 11.1 overs.

Misbah also lauded 19-year-old seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who has been in brilliant form as of late.

Afridi took one wicket on the fourth day against Sri Lanka as he had Angelo Mathews caught behind for 19.

“These young bowlers don’t have much first-class experience, but we banked on Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi at the international level which was a tough ask but they’ve responded well. Naseem Shah’s bowling today clearly shows that he is a star in the making,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

