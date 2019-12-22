Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam regards his game-winning century against New Zealand in the World Cup as his favourite innings of his career.

Azam scored an unbeaten 101, which came off 127 balls and included 11 boundaries, in the match as Pakistan won by six wickets and kept their World Cup campaign alive.

However, they ultimately fell short of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Azam’s comments come after he struck an unbeaten 100, which came off 131 balls and included seven boundaries and a six, on the fourth day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

Babar Azam "My favourite innings was the World Cup innings against New Zealand & quite a lot has changed after that because it was a big event and we won the match. That gave me a lot of confidence and taught me about building innings and how to handle pressure" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) December 22, 2019

“My favourite innings was the World Cup innings against New Zealand and quite a lot has changed after that because it was a big event and we won the match. That gave me a lot of confidence and taught me about building innings and how to handle pressure,” Azam was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

