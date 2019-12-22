Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has lashed out at the Bangladesh team and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) over their refusal to play a Test series in Pakistan.

Bangladesh are scheduled to tour Pakistan for two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals in January and February next year, but they have only agreed to play the Twenty20 series in Pakistan.

“They don’t want to play the Test series in the country due to security concerns, but Misbah criticised this as nothing more than an excuse, especially since Sri Lanka are currently playing a two-Test series in Pakistan.

“It will be a huge disappointment for us if Bangladesh don’t come to Pakistan. There is no excuse to not come to Pakistan and the security issue seems to be just an excuse,” he was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

