Abid Ali struck a career-best 174 and Shan Masood scored 135, which is his personal best, as Pakistan forged a 315-run lead over Sri Lanka on the third day in Karachi.

Starting off the day on 57/0, Abid and Masood converted their partnership into a 278-run stand, during which both batsmen surpassed their hundreds.

Sri Lanka tried everything possible to break the partnership, which was the second-biggest opening stand for Pakistan in Test history, but had to wait until the 69th over.

It was Lahiru Kumara who provided the breakthrough as he dismissed Masood for 135, which came off 198 balls and included seven boundaries and three sixes.

Abid and captain Azhar Ali kept the runs flowing with a 77-run stand before Abid was trapped lbw off the bowling of Kumara for 174, which came off 281 deliveries and included 21 boundaries and a six.

Azhar and Babar Azam added 40 runs to the score before stumps was called.

Azhar finished on 57, which came off 103 balls and included four boundaries, while Azam remained undefeated on 22, which came off 42 deliveries and included a boundary.

Kumara was the only bowler to take any wickets.

Pakistan ended day three on 395/2 and will continue batting on Sunday at 10:00 local time or 05:00 GMT.

