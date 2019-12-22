Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Brisbane Heat captain Chris Lynn hammered a 35-ball 94 to lead his side to a 48-run win over the Sydney Sixers at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Being put in to bat, the Heat lost opener Max Bryant early on as he was dismissed by Sean Abbott for one run.

Lynn and Sam Heazlett made up for the loss of Bryant with an 84-run partnership, during which Lynn raced past his fifty, before Heazlett was stumped by Josh Philippe off the bowling of Benjamin Manenti for 10.

Lynn went on to score 94, which came off 35 balls and included four boundaries and 11 sixes, before he was removed by Manenti.

Matt Renshaw and Jimmy Peirson added 56 runs to the score before Peirson was sent packing by Abbott for 25 runs.

With Renshaw going on to score a 39-ball 60, which included four boundaries and three sixes, the Heat finished on 209/4.

Manenti and Abbott picked up two wickets apiece.

Chasing 210 to win, the Sixers lost opener Daniel Hughes on the eighth ball of their innings as he was clean bowled by Renshaw for eight runs.

James Vince and Philippe steadied things with a 52-run stand before Philippe was stumped by Peirson off the bowling of Zahir Khan for 15.

Vince went on to make a 27-ball 39 before he was dismissed by Mitchell Swepson.

Once Vince was gone, the Sixers continued to lose wickets at regular intervals and ended up finishing on 161/7 off their 20 overs.

Swepson was the most successful bowler with two wickets, while Renshaw, Zahir, Josh Lalor, Ben Laughlin and Jack Prestwidge claimed one wicket each.

Lynn was named Man of the Match.

