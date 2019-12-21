Which Pakistan legend congratulated Afridi on his maiden Test five-for

Posted on by
Waqar Younis congratulates Shaheen Shah Afridi on his maiden Test five-for Pakistan cricket

Waqar Younis on Shaheen Shah Afridi: “Not bad from a 19-year-old…Hard work always pays off…Congratulations on picking up your first of many five wicket hauls”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan seamer and current bowling coach Waqar Younis has congratulated Shaheen Shah Afridi on his maiden Test five-for.

Afridi took the five-wicket haul on the second day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

The 19-year-old dismissed Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dilruwan Perera and Lahiru Kumara.

“Not bad from a 19-year-old…Hard work always pays off…Congratulations on picking up your first of many five wicket hauls,” Waqar said on Twitter

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shaheen Shah Afridi reveals the secret behind his success after his maiden Test five-for

Leave a Reply