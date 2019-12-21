Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan seamer and current bowling coach Waqar Younis has congratulated Shaheen Shah Afridi on his maiden Test five-for.

Afridi took the five-wicket haul on the second day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

The 19-year-old dismissed Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dilruwan Perera and Lahiru Kumara.

Not bad from a 19year old 👍…Hard work always pay off…Congratulations on picking up your first of many 5 wickets haul… @iShaheenAfridi #PAKvsSL pic.twitter.com/ngmdX2ul6n — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) December 21, 2019

“Not bad from a 19-year-old…Hard work always pays off…Congratulations on picking up your first of many five wicket hauls,” Waqar said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shaheen Shah Afridi reveals the secret behind his success after his maiden Test five-for

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...