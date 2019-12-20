Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has revealed that working on his fitness and alongside bowling coach Waqar Younis are the secrets to his success as of late.

Afridi’s comments come after he took his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket on the second day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

The 19-year-old dismissed Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dilruwan Perera and Lahiru Kumara.

“I have worked a lot on fitness, and I work with Waqar Younis in the nets on bowling a good line and length and Alhamdolillah, I got success because of that,” Afridi was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

