Pakistan batsman Kamran Akmal admitted that he has been really impressed with pace bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Abbas.

Afridi claimed his maiden five-wicket haul on the second day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

He dismissed Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dilruwan Perera and Lahiru Kumara to accomplish the feat.

As for Abbas, he finished with four wickets on the second day after removing Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Lasith Embuldeniya and Niroshan Dickwella.

Today Pakistani bowlers bowled really very well #PAKvSL congratulations to @iShaheenAfridi for his career first five wickets haul & @Mohmmadabbas111 you were amazing as always.Good luck team Pakistan 🇵🇰 — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) December 20, 2019

“Today, [the] Pakistani bowlers bowled really very well. Congratulations to Shaheen Shah Afridi for his career first five-wicket haul and Mohammad Abbas, you were amazing as always. Good luck team Pakistan,” Akmal said on Twitter.

