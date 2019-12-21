Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes that spinner Yasir Shah should be dropped if he doesn’t perform in the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

Yasir went wicketless in the first innings as Sri Lanka scored 271 and took an 80-run lead.

In the recent two-Test series against Australia, Yasir took four wickets at an average of 100.50.

Yasir was not included in the playing XI for the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi and was even released from the Test squad to go work with newly-appointed spin bowling consultant Mushtaq Ahmed at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

“If Yasir doesn’t perform with the ball in the fourth innings, then he should be rested and needs to go back to [the] basics by working with Mushtaq Ahmed,” Latif said in a video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

