Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has claimed that Test captain Azhar Ali “has to justify his place in the team”.

Azhar has struggled with the bat as of late and didn’t do himself any favours on the opening day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi as he was clean bowled by Vishwa Fernando for a second-ball duck.

In the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi, Azhar scored 36.

As for the recent two-Test series against Australia, the 34-year-old mustered 62 runs at an average of 15.50.

Akhtar noted that the 34-year-old must score big in Pakistan’s second innings in Karachi in order to silence his critics.

Karachi test can get interesting if we bat with determination on Day 3.

Azhar Ali has to justify his place in the team. Big inning is due. #PAKvSL #Karachi — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) December 20, 2019

“Karachi Test can get interesting if we bat with determination on Day 3. Azhar Ali has to justify his place in the team. Big inning is due,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

