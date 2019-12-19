Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has admitted that he will retire “when I feel I am not good enough”.

Azhar has struggled as of late with the bat and he didn’t do himself any favours on the opening day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi as he was clean bowled by Vishwa Fernando for a second-ball duck.

In the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi, Azhar scored 36.

As for the recent two-Test series against Australia, the 34-year-old mustered 62 runs at an average of 15.50.

“When you play international cricket and don’t perform, criticism is justified and you should take it positively. I have always tried to give my 100 percent for Pakistan and tried to give the team a good start and build on that. That hasn’t happened for a while and I will try to rectify that as soon as possible,” Azhar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“Regarding my prime, when I feel I am not good enough, then there will be no point of playing anymore. I am still working hard and I feel like I can work harder and I’ll continue trying and once I get a big score, I think things will come back to normal.”

