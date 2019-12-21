Ramiz Raja reveals which Pakistan pace bowler is capable of taking 300 Test wickets

Ramiz Raja: “He now has a complete set of skills to take 300 Test wickets and be a force in all formats”

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja firmly believes that left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is capable of taking 300 Test wickets.

Ramiz’s bold prediction came after Afridi took his maiden five-wicket haul on the second day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

The 19-year-old dismissed Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dilruwan Perera and Lahiru Kumara.

“Breaking: left armer Shaheen Afridi can now bowl in swingers too! It means he now has a complete set of skills to take 300 Test wickets and be a force in all formats! And all that at 19. Serious talent,” Ramiz said on Twitter.

