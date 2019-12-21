Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has revealed that he will “see what my workload is” before deciding on whether he wants to feature in more domestic Twenty20 tournaments.

Afridi recently signed to play for Hampshire in the T20 Blast, and was also picked by the Birmingham Phoenix for the inaugural edition of The Hundred.

With domestic Twenty20 tournaments taking place throughout the year, there are lucrative contracts on offer for overseas players.

However, Afridi reiterated that he will assess his workload with Pakistan first before opting to join any domestic Twenty20 competition.

“I am going to see what my workload is then I will see about playing in leagues,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

