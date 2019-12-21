Which Pakistan player is Shaheen Shah Afridi really impressed with?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has admitted that he is extremely impressed with fellow pace bowler Mohammad Abbas.

Afridi’s comments come after Abbas finished with four wickets on the second day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

Abbas dismissed Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Lasith Embuldeniya and Niroshan Dickwella.

Afridi noted he is glad Abbas is back to his best after going wicketless in the second Test against Australia in Adelaide and only claiming one wicket in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

“I would like to give credit to Abbas as he bowled well to take four wickets after from a point where he was not getting wickets, and he did really well to improve himself,” Afridi was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“It did look as if Abbas would get five wickets but when I got the fourth wicket, I felt that I could get the fifth wicket too.”

